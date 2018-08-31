Missouri Senate Passes Student Fee Reimbursement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that could allow high school students who go on to receive state-sponsored scholarships to be reimbursed for some student fees.

Under legislation sent to the House on Thursday, students participating in dual-credit high school courses can use some scholarship funds to pay off fees charged as a result of those classes.

Students in Missouri's Bright Flight and A+ scholarship programs could take advantage of the program if they meet criteria developed by the Department of Higher Education.

Bright Flight scholarships are awarded based on ACT or SAT scores. The A+ program gives students attending high school money to attend a community or technical college.