Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey resigns

By: The Associated Press and Katie Pylipow, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey said Friday he is resigning from office to return to the private sector and spend more time with his family.

In a statement released Friday, Dempsey said, "It has been an honor to be chosen to represent my community in Jefferson City, and a privilege to serve my colleagues in the House and Senate as an elected leader."

Dempsey's resignation will take effect Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

The Republican from St. Charles first was elected to the House in 2000 and has served in the Senate since 2007.

He is the fifth lawmaker to resign in the past year. Dempsey's spokesperson said his departure is unrelated to recent scandals involving colleagues.

Last week, Democratic Sen. Paul LeVota said he would resign while denying allegations he sexually harassed interns. In May, Republican House Speaker John Diehl resigned after exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with an intern.

Dempsey is part of the Ethics Committee which is in charge of investigating the allegations made against LeVota. Dempsey's office said it is unlikely the investigation will stay in the Senate.

Dempsey said he hopes to announce his new private-sector job soon.