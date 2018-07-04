Missouri Senate Prioritizes Legislation in Last Week of Session

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's General Assembly began the final week of the legislative session Monday with several bills still up for debate.

Ryan Nonnemaker, Communications Director for Missouri's Senate Majority Caucus, indicated that House Bill 1403 (worker's compensation bill) is a priority for this week. The bill would reform worker's compensation laws in Missouri. It specifies that an "employee will not be liable for a co-employee's workplace injury or death for which compensation is recoverable under the workers' compensation laws."

A Senate substitute was offered but the bill, but it was postponed and placed on the informal calendar until further notice. The bill could be brought up later this week.

Governor Jay Nixon sent a memo to Senators Tom Dempsey and Victor Callahan late last month indicating that he was "prepared to sign legislation resolving... issues for both employers and workers," including co-employee liability and compensation for serious and deadly work-related occupational disease.