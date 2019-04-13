Missouri Senate Reboots Government

8 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 12 2011 Jan 12, 2011 Wednesday, January 12, 2011 9:33:39 PM CST January 12, 2011 in News
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2011 senate legislative session kicked off this week with a series of working groups called Rebooting Government. In the working groups, senators examined public feedback on how to increase government efficiency.

Last March, more than 3,000 Missourians submitted their ideas for improvement online. The ideas in this year's working groups focus on issues ranging from social program spending to tax structure and economic development.

One local lawmaker believes this effort has great potential. Sen. Mike Kehoe, a Jefferson City republican, said he believed some of the best ideas come from constituents, and listening to people is a good idea.

Tuesday's social programs session, chaired by republican Sen. Scott T. Rupp of Wentzville, had about two dozen attendees. The conversation focused primarily on the suggestion of putting the aged, disabled, and blind under managed care, a HMO style program.

An advocate for the Independent Living Resource Center in Jefferson City says that before this were to be put in place, it is important to make sure that it will still deliver services and be a cost-saver.

The senate is still accepting suggestions from the public. To give your feedback, visit http://www.senate.mo.gov/rebootmo/rebootmo.aspx.

More News

Grid
List

Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
COLUMBIA - Eight teams competed in a kickball tournament Saturday to raise money for Welcome Home, a transitional shelter for... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 4:22:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
COLUMBIA - MU hosted more than 100 events across its campus Saturday as part of Show Me Mizzou Day. ... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:49:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Community members came out Saturday for the inaugural National Crime Victims' Rights Week Resource Fair which hosted... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Some neighbors on Hickory Street say they are frustrated after a shooting early Saturday morning left a... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 1:05:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Runners support fallen officer Molly Bowden at Molly's Miles
Runners support fallen officer Molly Bowden at Molly's Miles
COLUMBIA - Molly's Miles broke record participant numbers to honor fallen officer Molly Bowden. Molly's Miles is held every... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport reopens after runway modifications
Columbia Regional Airport reopens after runway modifications
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport announced Saturday it is back open, days after shutting down because of worries about the... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 10:04:00 AM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home
Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A man is facing charges of stealing, attempted burglary and property damage after allegedly canoeing... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 10:02:14 AM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

One man, dog pulled from I-70 truck crash
One man, dog pulled from I-70 truck crash
BOONE COUNTY - One person and a dog were extricated from a truck after it rolled over Friday evening. ... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 9:30:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations
Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations
FULTON — Fulton Public Schools is trying something new to help save lives in case of a shooting. Every... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:08:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

New USDA report says Missouri's small farms defy national trends
New USDA report says Missouri's small farms defy national trends
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's smaller farms are bucking a national trend, according to a USDA census report released on Thursday.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one
MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one
COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators approved plans Thursday for a new $30 million MU Sinclair School of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Fire destroys Claysville house
Fire destroys Claysville house
CLAYSVILLE — A fire destroyed a house in Claysville Friday afternoon. A gardener near the home saw the house... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Your Alexa or Echo can listen to you, record your conversations
Your Alexa or Echo can listen to you, record your conversations
COLUMBIA — Smart speakers are listening and sending your personal conversations to the cloud. Amazon has a global team... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Leukemia killed a Missouri jail inmate whose health deteriorated before he was found dead in his... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University announced its commencement ceremony will return to Dwight T. Reed Stadium after students urged university... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 12:11:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, and Missouri American Water teamed up Friday to raise awareness for work-zone... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 11:29:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter
MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter
COLUMBIA — ROTC cadets at MU were treated to a special training exercise Friday morning. A Chinook transport helicopter... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 9:29:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Prison inmate sentenced for killing cellmate in 2014
Prison inmate sentenced for killing cellmate in 2014
JEFFERSON CITY — An inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 8:46:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 56°
7pm 55°
8pm 54°
9pm 52°