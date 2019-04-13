Missouri Senate Reboots Government
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2011 senate legislative session kicked off this week with a series of working groups called Rebooting Government. In the working groups, senators examined public feedback on how to increase government efficiency.
Last March, more than 3,000 Missourians submitted their ideas for improvement online. The ideas in this year's working groups focus on issues ranging from social program spending to tax structure and economic development.
One local lawmaker believes this effort has great potential. Sen. Mike Kehoe, a Jefferson City republican, said he believed some of the best ideas come from constituents, and listening to people is a good idea.
Tuesday's social programs session, chaired by republican Sen. Scott T. Rupp of Wentzville, had about two dozen attendees. The conversation focused primarily on the suggestion of putting the aged, disabled, and blind under managed care, a HMO style program.
An advocate for the Independent Living Resource Center in Jefferson City says that before this were to be put in place, it is important to make sure that it will still deliver services and be a cost-saver.
The senate is still accepting suggestions from the public. To give your feedback, visit http://www.senate.mo.gov/rebootmo/rebootmo.aspx.
