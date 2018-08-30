Missouri Senate roll call on 'right-to-work' legislation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The 21-13 roll call vote Tuesday on a measure that would prohibit union contracts with employers that allow the collection of fees from non-members, sometimes called right to work.
Voting "yes" were 21 Republicans.
Voting "no" were nine Democrats and four Republicans.
REPUBLICANS VOTING YES
Dan Brown, Rolla
Mike Cunningham, Rogersville
Bob Dixon, Springfield
Ed Emery, Lamar
Dan Hegeman, Cosby
Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City
Will Kraus, Lee's Summit
Doug Libla, Poplar Bluff
Brian Munzlinger, Williamstown
Bob Onder, Lake St. Louis
Mike Parson, Bolivar
David Pearce, Warrensburg
Ron Richard, Joplin
Jeanie Riddle, Mokane
David Sater, Cassville
Rob Schaaf, St. Joseph
Kurt Schaefer, Columbia
Dave Schatz, Sullivan
Eric Schmitt, Glendale
Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau
Jay Wasson, Nixa
DEMOCRATS VOTING NO
Maria Chappelle-Nadal, St. Louis
Kiki Curls, Kansas City
Jason Holsman, Kansas City
Joe Keaveny, St. Louis
Paul LeVota, Independence
Jamilah Nasheed, St. Louis
Jill Schupp, Creve Coeur
Scott Sifton, St. Louis
Gina Walsh, St. Louis
REPUBLICANS VOTING NO
Tom Dempsey, St. Charles
Gary Romine, Farmington
Ryan Silvey, Kansas City
Paul Wieland, Imperial