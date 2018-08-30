Missouri Senate roll call on 'right-to-work' legislation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The 21-13 roll call vote Tuesday on a measure that would prohibit union contracts with employers that allow the collection of fees from non-members, sometimes called right to work.

Voting "yes" were 21 Republicans.

Voting "no" were nine Democrats and four Republicans.

REPUBLICANS VOTING YES

Dan Brown, Rolla

Mike Cunningham, Rogersville

Bob Dixon, Springfield

Ed Emery, Lamar

Dan Hegeman, Cosby

Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City

Will Kraus, Lee's Summit

Doug Libla, Poplar Bluff

Brian Munzlinger, Williamstown

Bob Onder, Lake St. Louis

Mike Parson, Bolivar

David Pearce, Warrensburg

Ron Richard, Joplin

Jeanie Riddle, Mokane

David Sater, Cassville

Rob Schaaf, St. Joseph

Kurt Schaefer, Columbia

Dave Schatz, Sullivan

Eric Schmitt, Glendale

Wayne Wallingford, Cape Girardeau

Jay Wasson, Nixa

DEMOCRATS VOTING NO

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, St. Louis

Kiki Curls, Kansas City

Jason Holsman, Kansas City

Joe Keaveny, St. Louis

Paul LeVota, Independence

Jamilah Nasheed, St. Louis

Jill Schupp, Creve Coeur

Scott Sifton, St. Louis

Gina Walsh, St. Louis

REPUBLICANS VOTING NO

Tom Dempsey, St. Charles

Gary Romine, Farmington

Ryan Silvey, Kansas City

Paul Wieland, Imperial