Missouri Senate's student transfer bill could cost $224M

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Senate bill intended to fix issues with Missouri's student transfer law could cost more than $200 million to implement next fiscal year.

Legislative researchers this week estimated the legislation could cost $224 million between state and local government expenses.

The bill would give students in struggling schools more options to transfer to better-performing ones within their home district.

The most expensive provisions would require dyslexia screening and St. Louis County schools to hold students back if they score poorly in English and math.

Those costs threaten the bill's chances of passing at a time when Gov. Jay Nixon already is restricting spending because of slow revenue growth.

The House has passed a similar bill without as many pricey provisions that's estimated to cost about $13.5 million next fiscal year.