Missouri Senate To Debate Abortion Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate could continue debating a potential abortion bill as early as Wednesday. Under current Missouri law, women must wait a full day after consulting their doctor before undergoing an abortion.

If passed, this bill would increase the mandated time from 24 to 72 hours. The bill's supporters say 24 hours is not enough time for women to adequately determine whether or not an abortion would be appropriate. Those against the bill say the additional 48 hours that women would have wait to terminate their unborn child could be damaging to both the woman and child.

Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, is the bill's sponsor. According to his chief of staff, the bill is not listed on the official Senate hearing schedule, but could be brought up for debate at any time. He expects the bill to be discussed by the end of the week.