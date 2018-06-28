Missouri Senate to Debate Dog Breeding Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate is preparing to debate legislation repealing some provisions of a dog-breeding law passed last November by voters.



Senate Majority Leader Tom Dempsey said the measure would be brought up for debate Tuesday, but it's not clear if the Senate will be able to come to a vote.



Dempsey, a Republican from St. Charles, is among those who want to keep the heart of the voter-approved law intact. But some rural lawmakers want to reverse many of the key provisions.



The Senate bill would do away with a 50-dog limit for breeders. It also would roll back some of the new law's provisions about the water bowls, pens and outdoor exercise areas that must be provided for dogs.