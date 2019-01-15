Missouri Senate to Debate Nuclear Plant Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri legislation sought by utilities considering a second nuclear power plant could be headed for debate by the full Senate.

A Senate committee has signed off on the legislation, and the Jefferson City News Tribune has reported that the chamber's leaders say the full body could debate the bill as soon as this week. Missouri utilities are asking the Legislature to allow them to charge customers for the cost of an early site permit from federal regulators. Utilities currently cannot charge for the costs of new

power plants before they start producing electricity. Supporters say the bill is needed to keep the expansion of nuclear power as an option.

Critics have raised concerns about protections for electric customers.