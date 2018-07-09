Missouri Senate to Debate Redistricting, Nuclear Power

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators are preparing to debate two of the marquee issues of the legislative session. Senate leaders planned floor debate Tuesday on legislation

redrawing Missouri's congressional districts and allowing utilities to charge electric customers for some costs of developing a second nuclear power plant in the state.

Both bills are likely to generate significant discussion. Missouri lawmakers are responsible for drawing the congressional map to reflect the state's loss of one of its nine seats in the

U.S. House.

The nuclear plant bill would let utilities pass along the cost of getting an early site permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. A voter-approved 1967 law bars utilities from charging ratepayers for the costs of a new power plant before it starts producing electricity.