Missouri Senate Wants Kansas City to Host Super Bowl

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A task force would be charged with trying to bring the Super Bowl to Kansas City under a resolution passed by the Missouri Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to send the measure to the House. If adopted there, the state Department of Economic Development would be asked to form a group to "examine what measures need to be taken" for Kansas City to host the game.

Resolution sponsor Sen. Paul LeVota, of Independence, says Arrowhead Stadium's $350 million renovation in 2010 would help make it an attractive venue.

The most recent Super Bowl was played in an outdoor stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The 2015 game will be played in Phoenix.