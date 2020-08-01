Missouri Senate wants Planned Parenthood official to testify

4 years 4 months 2 days ago Wednesday, March 30 2016 Mar 30, 2016 Wednesday, March 30, 2016 8:02:47 PM CDT March 30, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Senate's moving forward to hold a Planned Parenthood official in contempt for refusing to provide documents on how the organization handles fetal remains.

A resolution filed Wednesday would demand regional Planned Parenthood President and CEO Mary Kogut come to the Senate April 18 and answer why she hasn't complied with a Senate subpoena. If she doesn't, the sergeant-at-arms could bring her to the Capitol.

A Senate committee investigated Planned Parenthood after undercover videos released last summer alleged the organization was illegally selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood has denied the allegations, and the Missouri attorney general cleared the organization of wrongdoing.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer says lawmakers need documents from Planned Parenthood to be sure.

The resolution must pass a committee before coming to the Senate floor for a vote.

