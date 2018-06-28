Missouri Senate work on abortion policy delayed

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators won't reconvene until at least after the July 4 holiday to consider legislation on abortion.

Republican Majority Leader Mike Kehoe on Tuesday announced the next Senate meeting is scheduled for July 6. But he said that's a technical session and no work will be done.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called lawmakers back to the Capitol for the second time this summer to work on abortion policy.

Greitens wants more regulations on the procedure. He also asked lawmakers to undo provisions in a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on reproductive health choices, such as abortion or pregnancy.

Kehoe says Senate Republicans support those policies. But he said it's difficult coordinating lawmakers and staff over the summer to work on the proposed policy changes.