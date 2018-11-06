Missouri Senator Pans Proposed Business Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican state senator is criticizing a package of business incentives proposed by Missouri

legislative leaders for an upcoming special session.

Sen. Jason Crowell, of Cape Girardeau, says the plan is a backroom deal "that is short on economic development, short on tax credit reform but long on government handouts to campaign donors and special interests."

Crowell, who has used the filibuster in the past, says the plan must not be allowed to pass.

Crowell's comments create a hurdle for Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. They are planning a September session for legislation creating tax breaks for international cargo shippers at the St. Louis airport, for computerized data centers and for science and technology companies.

The legislation also would scale back some existing tax credits.