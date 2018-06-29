Missouri Senator Proposes Death Penalty Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Republican is proposing legislation intended to speed executions of those who kidnapped their murder victims.

The legislation would limit extensions for appeals, and the Missouri Supreme Court would need to hear arguments in a case within six months of submission of the last written argument. The high court would have another six months to issue its decision.

The measure also would require the court to issue a warrant to carry out the execution no more than 10 days after the defendant's state and federal appeals have ended.

Sen. Dan Brown filed the bill Wednesday. That is the same day as Michael Taylor's execution for the 1989 abduction, raping and killing of a Kansas City teenager and the Springfield funeral of a 10-year-old abducted from a neighborhood street.