Missouri Senator proposes lump-sum budgets for 3 departments

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman is proposing a plan he says will constrain costs in some of the fastest-growing parts of the state's budget.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer recommended Wednesday creating lump-sum grants for most programs in the Department of Social Services, Department of Mental Health and Department of Health and Senior Services.

The proposal would make across-the-board cuts - 6 percent or about $100 million to DSS, and a combined 4 percent, about $30 million, for the others.

Schaefer says some programs in those departments have excess spending authority that has previously gone unused.

His proposal exempts some programs from the cuts, including medical care for pregnant women and Medicaid adult dental care. Republicans have criticized Gov. Jay Nixon for withholding money from those programs.

The committee has yet to vote on the proposal.