Missouri Senator Seeks to Move Primaries to June

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri lawmaker wants to move the primary elections for state and federal offices from August to June.

The party primaries for Congress, the Legislature and many statewide offices are now held in even-numbered years on the Tuesday after the first Monday in August.

State Sen. John Lamping says a June primary would give candidates more time to communicate with voters before the November general elections. The St. Louis County Republican also notes that early August in Missouri typically means intense heat.

A Senate committee held a hearing on the proposal Monday but did not take any action.