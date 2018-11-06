Missouri Senator Sets Aside Domestic Violence Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Democratic senator has set aside a bill guaranteeing time off work for domestic violence victims after Republicans removed a section they said could have led to lawsuits against businesses.

Sen. Gina Walsh, of St. Louis, said the amendment approved Tuesday night had gutted her bill, so she voluntarily shelved it.

Her bill would have granted unpaid leave to workers when they or their relatives are domestic violence victims so that the employees can participate in court proceedings.

Republican Sen. Gary Romine, of Farmington, led an effort to successfully delete a provision that would have made it illegal for businesses to fire, harass, discriminate or retaliate against employees who take time off because of domestic violence.

Romine said it could have led to frivolous lawsuits against businesses.