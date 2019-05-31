Missouri Senator to Pursue Redistricting Changes

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Monday, June 11 2012 Jun 11, 2012 Monday, June 11, 2012 6:29:00 AM CDT June 11, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says he'll keep trying to revise the way state redraws legislative districts every 10 years.

New maps reflecting population changes in Missouri House and Senate districts are now created by bipartisan commissions. If the commissions are unable to agree on redistricting, a panel of appeals court judges takes over.

Some of that work this year involved private discussions by the officials involved.

Republican state Sen. Bob Dixon, of Springfield, wants to prohibit private talks on redistricting.

Dixon sponsored a proposed constitutional amendment this year applying Missouri's open meetings and records law to redistricting. The amendment didn't get out of the Legislature, but Dixon says he'll offer it again next year.

 

More News

Grid
List

One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
MEXICO - One child was hurt Thursday night after police said someone fired gunshots at a home on West Breckenridge... More >>
28 minutes ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:48:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
(CNN) - There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for... More >>
40 minutes ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:36:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia hosted the Police & Community Partnership Conversation Thursday night at the Daniel Boone Regional... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:04:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
GLASGOW - Glasgow residents are preparing for potentially historic water levels for the Missouri River. The town resides right on... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:17:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
FAYETTE - Flooding in Howard County has officials concerned about the levee in Petersburg. So far, the levee has held.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
MACON - The Long Branch Dam in Macon County started to release the water on Thursday morning. The lake reached... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:57:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
ELDON - While cleanup from last week's tornado is still on going, the next step for Eldon residents is getting... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
JEFFERSON CITY - One of the co-owners of Avenue HQ - an arts center in Jefferson City - says the... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson hasn't announced whether he will seek a full term in 2020,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
CHARITON COUNTY - The Dean Lake area is under a voluntary evacuation due to a levee break in Chariton County.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:42:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office
Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A growing feud has led a presiding circuit court judge in Missouri — accompanied by two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 12:52:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis circuit judge considering abortion clinic license case
St. Louis circuit judge considering abortion clinic license case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge is deciding whether to ensure Missouri's only abortion clinic can keep its license past... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Mexico police investigate after students bring weapons to school
Mexico police investigate after students bring weapons to school
MEXICO - Police took two students into custody Thursday after they allegedly brought weapons to school. According to a... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:39:00 AM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Two women arrested after drugs were found in Mexico
Two women arrested after drugs were found in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities arrested two women on drug-related charges following a search warrant execution Wednesday afternoon. This came after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:53:00 AM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Flood waters continue to rise in Brunswick
Flood waters continue to rise in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - Flood waters in Brunswick are continuing to rise. Residents were still sandbagging into Wednesday afternoon in hopes to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:17:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Missouri cave provides glimpse of history in a beautiful landscape
Missouri cave provides glimpse of history in a beautiful landscape
COLUMBIA - One of the world's most famous tales is partially set in a Missouri cave, and the spirit of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools warn parents of security breach
Jefferson City Public Schools warn parents of security breach
COLUMBIA - Jefferson City Public Schools has confirmed a data break that the personal information of some current and former... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 4:54:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Bill's passing is "a glorious moment" for father who lost his son
Bill's passing is "a glorious moment" for father who lost his son
GILLAM - A bill to fund training for Missouri's coroners passed through the state legislature with only hours to spare.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:54:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
10am 70°
11am 74°
12pm 76°
1pm 77°