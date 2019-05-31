Missouri Senator to Pursue Redistricting Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says he'll keep trying to revise the way state redraws legislative districts every 10 years.

New maps reflecting population changes in Missouri House and Senate districts are now created by bipartisan commissions. If the commissions are unable to agree on redistricting, a panel of appeals court judges takes over.

Some of that work this year involved private discussions by the officials involved.

Republican state Sen. Bob Dixon, of Springfield, wants to prohibit private talks on redistricting.

Dixon sponsored a proposed constitutional amendment this year applying Missouri's open meetings and records law to redistricting. The amendment didn't get out of the Legislature, but Dixon says he'll offer it again next year.