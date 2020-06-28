Missouri Senator Tries to Block Prescription Database

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri senator who is a family physician says he'll try to block legislation authorizing a government database to track drug prescriptions unless it is put to a statewide vote.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, began Thursday's debate on the prescription monitoring legislation by vowing to filibuster until he gets his way about a referendum.

The House already has passed a bill directing the Missouri health department to set up a database of prescriptions, financed with grants or donations. The database is intended to stop "doctor shopping," in which people get prescriptions from multiple physicians to feed their addictions or sell the medicines on the black market. Similar laws already exist in 48 states.

Schaaf contends the database is an infringement on individual liberties.