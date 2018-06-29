Missouri Senators Approve Changes to Judge Selection

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri Senate has approved a proposed constitutional amendment revising the selection process for appellate judges.



Members of the Missouri Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals are appointed by the governor from three finalists recommended by a special commission. The commission is made up of one Supreme Court judge, three lawyers and three non-lawyers picked by the governor.



Under the proposed amendment, the commission would nominate four finalists. The proposal would also replace the Supreme Court judge on the commission with a fourth non-lawyer, and add a former appellate judge as a nonvoting member.



Tuesday's 19-12 Senate vote sent the measure to the House. Final legislative approval would put the proposal on the November statewide ballot.