Missouri Senators Debate School Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have started debate on legislation that seeks to address a student transfer law and unaccredited school districts.

The transfer law requires unaccredited districts to pay for students to transfer to better-performing nearby public schools. It has led to financial problems and generated concern about the ability of districts to control the number of students.

Debate began Tuesday in the state Senate.

Senators are considering a broad measure that includes provisions seeking to limit tuition paid by unaccredited districts, allow receiving districts to establish transfer policies and open the door for students enrolled in struggling schools to use district funds to go to private schools.

The bill also addresses other education issues, such as requiring that troubled districts offer tutoring for under-performing students.