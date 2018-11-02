Missouri senators get subpoena deal with Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators say they have reached an agreement with a regional Planned Parenthood executive to avoid contempt proceedings.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer said Thursday that Planned Parenthood's attorney has agreed to release documents on fetal tissue disposal that a Senate committee subpoenaed in November.

The Senate voted last week to summon regional Planned Parenthood CEO Mary Kogut to the chamber on Monday to explain why she had not complied with the subpoena. Senators also summoned James Miller, whose company reviews tissue from Planned Parenthood, for the same date.

Schaefer said Miller will not appear either and instead pleads his right to not incriminate himself.