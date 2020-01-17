Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA

WASHINGTON DC - The United States Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 89-10, on Wednesday morning, and Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) both voted in favor of the trade deal.

The agreement had already passed the House of Representatives, and it will now move to the President's desk, where it will presumably be signed. President Trump negotiated the deal in 2018, when it was signed by all 3 nations' leaders.

Both Missouri Senators gave statements on USMCA's passing.

"For the last year, the question I’ve been asked the most in Missouri is, ‘when will Congress vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement?'" said Blunt in a video released by his press office. "This is a big win for farmers, and ranchers, and workers across our state"

He continued, saying that "as a global agricultural leader, we’re one of the states that stands to gain the most by this new agreement with our two largest trading partners."

Hawley gave a shorter statement.

"The USMCA is a welcome improvement over NAFTA," said the first-term Senator. "This deal will provide better market access for Missouri agriculture and has enforceable labor protections that will help level the playing field for American workers."