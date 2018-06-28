Missouri Senior Guard Dixon Remains Suspended

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri senior guard Michael Dixon remains suspended and will not play in the team's regular-season opener Saturday against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Coach Frank Haith did not provide further details while making the announcement Wednesday but did say Dixon still needed to clear up some more stuff off the court.

Dixon did not play in either of the 15th-ranked Tigers' exhibition games after an unspecified violation of team rules. He averaged 13.5 points as the team's sixth man last season and was expected to be in starting lineup this year.

Dixon was also suspended for violating team rules in December 2010.

Senior guard Keion Bell, who missed Missouri's second exhibition with a bout of pneumonia, will return Saturday.