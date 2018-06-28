Missouri set to experience double dose of playoff baseball

ST. LOUIS, KANSAS CITY - The last time both Missouri professional baseball teams were in the postseason at the same time, Marty McFly was driving Doc Brown's Delorean throughout time. These next few weeks just may feel like a blast from the past for fans of the Cardinals and Royals.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, playing in October has become almost a given. Since the year 2000, the Cardinals have made the playoffs 11 times (Including 2014). That's second only to the New York Yankees' 12 in that timespan. Those 11 postseason appearances since 2000 include eight Central Division Championships, four National League Championships and two World Series Championships.

The @Cardinals Twitter account tweeted this picture in anticipation of the 2014 NL Central Championship celebration.

#STLCards ready to celebrate their 2nd straight NL Central title and 4th straight postseason appearance pic.twitter.com/7D3e8rbhth — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 28, 2014





The road to October was not exactly a cakewalk for St. Louis this season.

The Cardinals saw themselves looking up at the Milwaukee Brewers for most of the year, and only managed to overtake them down the final stretch of the season. The Redbirds were also without the services of catcher Yadier Molina, and starting pitcher Michael Wacha for considerable periods of time.

The Cardinals will take on the NL West Champion Dodgers in the National League Division Series, which begins on Friday, October 3rd.

The Kansas City Royals have been waiting to taste the champagne of October baseball for 29 years. Their thirst was finally quenched on September 26, as they clinched an American League Wild Card berth.

The last postseason game for Kansas City was game 7 of the 1985 World Series, the clincher against their in-state rivals, the Cardinals.

Here's what it was like to be on the field for a celebration 29 years in the making. (Via the @Royals Twitter account)

Here's what it feels like to be in the middle of a #Postseason clinch celebration. #TakeTheCrown https://t.co/cIyJ1urJm2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 27, 2014





The Royals will play the Oakland Athletics on September 30 at home in the AL Wild Card Game. The probable pitchers for the game are John Lester for Oakland, and James Shields for Kansas City.

The winner of the Wild Card Game will go on to face the team with the best record in baseball during the regular season, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The show-me-state has its fair share of baseball history, and with both local teams still in the hunt, dreams of another I-70 World Series are starting to become reality.