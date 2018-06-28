Missouri Sets Meeting on Proposed Carbon Standards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's environmental regulators already are making plans to respond to new federal regulations on emissions from coal-fired power plants.

President Barack Obama's administration is expected to announce its proposed standards for carbon dioxide emissions next week.

That would launch a federal public comment period that could lead to the publication of final federal guidelines in June 2015. States then would have until June 2016 to submit their plans for implementing the guidelines to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

But officials at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources aren't waiting long to start their work. They plan to convene a meeting July 14 in Jefferson City with groups affected by the proposed federal regulations.