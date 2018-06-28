Missouri sheriff in office while facing 18 charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri sheriff is back in office despite his arrest on 18 counts, including an allegation that he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with so much force that she suffered a heart attack.

The FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Wednesday. The 33-year-old was briefly jailed before being released on $75,000 bond.

County Coroner Terry Parker, who was briefly acting sheriff, confirmed that Hutcheson retook control of the department once he got out of jail. A message seeking comment from Hutcheson was not returned.

Parker said Hutcheson will remain in charge unless the Missouri attorney general's office successfully petitions a court to remove him. It wasn't clear whether that effort was underway. A message seeking comment from the attorney general's office was not immediately returned.