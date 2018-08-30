Missouri sheriff resigns after inmate allegations

LANCASTER (AP) - A rural northern Missouri sheriff is resigning after being accused of taking inmates to bars and having them work at his home.

KTVO-TV reported Tuesday that Schuyler County Sheriff Josh Dole has submitted a resignation letter to Gov. Jay Nixon. The letter says he will step down July 31 and cites "the events of the past couple of weeks."

Dole is charged with three counts of permitting escape and two counts of tampering with a witness. He is to be arraigned August 7.

Court documents show Dole took inmates to bars in Knox and Sullivan counties and released two inmates to work at his home. The witness-tampering charges stem from allegations he ordered personnel not to reveal information to investigators.