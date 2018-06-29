Missouri sheriff's corporal accused of sexual misconduct

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff's official is accused of improper sexual contact with a woman he was transporting from a state prison late last year.

Pulaski County sheriff's Cpl. Donald Sapp was charged Wednesday in Morgan County with felony sexual conduct with a prisoner.

Court documents allege Sapp was transporting the woman from a Chillicothe prison to Pulaski County when he touched her inappropriately, took nude photographs with his cellphone and made her perform sex acts.

Authorities say genetic evidence from the alleged incident was taken to a criminal lab, and Sapp's phone was found to have nude photos of the prisoner.

Online court records do not show whether Sapp has an attorney.