Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies

1 day 2 hours 29 minutes ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate have been indicted on multiple felonies following a year in which more than 40 employees were fired or quit.

The indictment returned Wednesday charges Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Lt. Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski with assault, robbery, child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two misdemeanors. Special prosecutor Don Trotter said Thursday that the assault charge stems from allegations that a mentally disabled man was attacked in the jail.

Sigman was elected in 2012 and remains in office, although the coroner is leading the department while Sigman is jailed in Greene County. His bond is set at $500,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Trotter says Tomaszewski has been released on bond. Her phone rang unanswered.

