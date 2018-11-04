Missouri sheriff trying to identify child's remains

DIXON (AP) — A south-central Missouri sheriff is hoping new information could help identify the remains of a child found three years ago.

Pulaski County Sheriff Ron Long told The Waynesville Daily Guide he wants to try one last time before closing the case of the remains of the child found near Dixon in the fall of 2013. The remains, which consisted of the child's skull, were discovered by a photographer.

Recent test results from the University of Arizona-Tucson showed the child died sometime between 1967 and 1972, which is earlier than authorities had originally believed.

The child, whose gender hasn't been determined, would have been born between 1957 and 1959 and would have been between about 10 and 12 years old at the time of death.