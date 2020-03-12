Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group

JEFFERSON CITY - 48 sheriffs from across Missouri came together in Jefferson City to announce the formation of their new lobbying group.

The group, Missouri Sheriffs United, is being created specifically to give sheriffs a louder political voice in the state capitol. According to David Parrish, the Lewis County Sheriff and President of the Missouri Sheriff's Association, the Missouri Sheriff's Association does not allow for as much "politicking" as he views necessary.

"Under the Missouri Sheriff's Association organization there are certain rules that you cannot do as much politicking," he said. "Under Missouri Sheriff's United, we can have what we hope is greater say in these policies that are being made here at the Capitol."

Among the top concerns of Missouri Sheriffs United are the "catch and release" policies of the Missouri Department of Corrections with regards to repeating offenders.

"We're not talking about some eighteen-year-old whose got a sack of weed who can't post bond," Parrish said. "We're not talking about the nineteen or twenty-year-old offenders, or the first or second time folks. We're talking about career criminals. We don't think if you've been arrested ten times, or twenty times, or thirty times, that you should just get out on a ticket."

Another concern voiced at the press conference was the July 2019 bond reform passed by the Missouri Supreme Court, which changed bail requirements. The reform says defendants can only be jailed before trial without bail or other conditions for release if judges decide there is a safety concern with releasing the defendant.

Scott Munsterman, sheriff of Johnson County, says this reform is allowing drug abusers to be sent back on the streets.

"We are booking and releasing the individuals back out into the communities with only issuing them a summons to appear in court," he said. "Or simply if it's a felony, we cannot house them without a court order. So they're going out into our communities causing havoc among our citizens."

Sheriff Parrish also addressed the roughly $32 million owed to sheriffs departments by the state government for housing defendants on behalf of the Department of Corrections, saying sheriffs were working with Governor Mike Parsons to discuss the repayment of the state's debts.

"As a former sheriff, he understands what it's like to be elected locally," Parrish said. "And he certainly understands what we're going through."

Parrish says all 115 Missouri sheriffs are on board with Missouri Sheriffs United, and he is ready for the next steps for the organization.

"We're creating bylaws now," he said. "We're going to begin asking citizens for assistance, monetary assistance, so we can grow Missouri Sheriffs United, and then we'll use that funding to come to the Capitol and make sure the law abiding citizens are protected."