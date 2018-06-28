Missouri signing day wrap-up

COLUMBIA - This year's National Signing Day saw 24 players agree to aid the Missouri Tigers in their quest out of the bottom of the SEC East. While there are no five or four star recruits in this class, many have expressed optimism about Mizzou's newest batch of recruits.

"The relationship that we've got, that's got to be a huge area for us and the emphasis I've placed on it will continue to get kids from all parts of that state and it makes us a better program," Head Coach Barry Odom said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The player with the most hype around him is the late-signing Taylor Powell. The 6-foot-2-inch quarterback from Fayetteville, Arkansas is listed as a top-20 QB by ESPN. Powell's high school accomplishments were plentiful, such as his 10,413 passing yards which rank 5th all-time in Arkansas history. Powell looks to further a Missouri offense that is on the rise, going from last in points per game in the SEC in 2015 to ranking fifth in that area in 2016.

Defensive tackle Walter Palmore will be tasked with recharging a Tiger defensive line that gave up over 232 rushing yards per game in 2016, ranking 112th in FBS. Palmore is a 6-foot-4-inch transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College who is ranked as a 3 star recruit by Rivals.com.

Here is a list of all 24 future Tigers:

Nate Anderson DE 6'4" 250 lbs. Roswell, N.M.

Joshuah Bledsoe S 6'0" 191 lbs. Houston

Larry Borom OL 6'6" 335 lbs. Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Rashad Brandon DT 6'3" 305 lbs. Jersey City, N.J.

Jamal Brooks LB 6'1" 227 lbs. Bessemer, Ala.

Logan Christopherson TE 6'6" 220 lbs. Lemont, Ill.

O'shae Clark WR 5'8" 160 lbs. Cypress, Texas

Pompey Coleman OL 6'5" 270 lbs. Indianapolis

Case Cook OL 6'5" 290 lbs. Carrollton, Ga.

Da'Ron Davis WR 6'2" 190 lbs. Lee's Summit, Mo.

Yasir Durant OL 6'7" 328 lbs. Philadelphia

Tyler Gillespie S/ATH 6'0" 200 lbs. Ocala, Fla.

Aubrey Miller LB 6'2" 210 lbs. Memphis, Tenn.

Isiah Miller RB 5'11" 191 lbs. Baldwin, Fla.

Walter Palmore DT 6'4" 300 lbs. Columbus, Ga.

Terry Petry CB 6'0" 160 lbs. Missouri City, Texas

Taylor Powell QB 6'2" 195 lbs. Fayetteville, Ark.

Larry Rountree III RB 5'10" 183 lbs. Raleigh, N.C.

Caleb Sampson DT 6'4" 285 lbs. Covington, La.

Adam Sparks CB 6'0" 163 lbs. Geismar, La.

Chris Turner DE 6'4" 225 lbs. Hammond, La.

Jordan, Ulmer S 6'2" 190 lbs. Belleville, Mich.

Hyrin White OL 6'6" 300 lbs. DeSoto, Texas

Kobie Whiteside DL 6'1" 304 lbs. Houston