Missouri signing day wrap-up

1 year 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 01 2017 Feb 1, 2017 Wednesday, February 01, 2017 5:31:00 PM CST February 01, 2017 in Sports
By: Travis Breese, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - This year's National Signing Day saw 24 players agree to aid the Missouri Tigers in their quest out of the bottom of the SEC East. While there are no five or four star recruits in this class, many have expressed optimism about Mizzou's newest batch of recruits.

"The relationship that we've got, that's got to be a huge area for us and the emphasis I've placed on it will continue to get kids from all parts of that state and it makes us a better program," Head Coach Barry Odom said in a press conference on Wednesday. 

The player with the most hype around him is the late-signing Taylor Powell. The 6-foot-2-inch quarterback from Fayetteville, Arkansas is listed as a top-20 QB by ESPN. Powell's high school accomplishments were plentiful, such as his 10,413 passing yards which rank 5th all-time in Arkansas history. Powell looks to further a Missouri offense that is on the rise, going from last in points per game in the SEC in 2015 to ranking fifth in that area in 2016. 

Defensive tackle Walter Palmore will be tasked with recharging a Tiger defensive line that gave up over 232 rushing yards per game in 2016, ranking 112th in FBS. Palmore is a 6-foot-4-inch transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College who is ranked as a 3 star recruit by Rivals.com. 

Here is a list of all 24 future Tigers:

Nate Anderson    DE    6'4"    250 lbs.    Roswell, N.M.

Joshuah Bledsoe    S    6'0"    191 lbs.    Houston

Larry Borom    OL    6'6"    335 lbs.    Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Rashad Brandon    DT    6'3"    305 lbs.    Jersey City, N.J.

Jamal Brooks    LB    6'1"    227 lbs.    Bessemer, Ala. 

Logan Christopherson    TE    6'6"    220 lbs.    Lemont, Ill.

O'shae Clark    WR    5'8"    160 lbs.    Cypress, Texas

Pompey Coleman    OL    6'5"    270 lbs.    Indianapolis

Case Cook    OL    6'5"    290 lbs.    Carrollton, Ga.

Da'Ron Davis    WR    6'2"    190 lbs.    Lee's Summit, Mo.

Yasir Durant    OL    6'7"    328 lbs.    Philadelphia

Tyler Gillespie    S/ATH    6'0"    200 lbs.    Ocala, Fla.

Aubrey Miller    LB    6'2"    210 lbs.    Memphis, Tenn.

Isiah Miller    RB    5'11"    191 lbs.    Baldwin, Fla.

Walter Palmore    DT    6'4"    300 lbs.    Columbus, Ga.

Terry Petry    CB    6'0"    160 lbs.    Missouri City, Texas

Taylor Powell    QB    6'2"    195 lbs.    Fayetteville, Ark.

Larry Rountree III    RB    5'10"    183 lbs.    Raleigh, N.C.

Caleb Sampson    DT    6'4"    285 lbs.    Covington, La.

Adam Sparks    CB    6'0"    163 lbs.    Geismar, La.

Chris Turner    DE    6'4"    225 lbs.    Hammond, La.

Jordan, Ulmer    S    6'2"    190 lbs.    Belleville, Mich.

Hyrin White    OL    6'6"    300 lbs.    DeSoto, Texas

Kobie Whiteside    DL    6'1"    304 lbs.    Houston 

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°