Missouri Signs Beckner Jr.

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's 2015 football recruiting class added its most highly regarded player Wednesday.

Terry Beckner Jr., a defensive tackle from East St. Louis (IL) High School, announced his commitment to Mizzou at a morning press conference covered by ESPNU and other national outlets for National Signing Day.

A 6'4", 298-pound force on the defensive line, Beckner Jr. ranked number two on ESPN's recruiting rankings. He had 107 tackles and seven sacks his senior year at East St. Louis.

Some of Beckner Jr.'s senior season accomplishments include being named to the USA Today All-USA First Team and multiple all-state teams, including the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and Chicago Tribune.

Beckner Jr. had taken official recruiting visits to Mizzou, Auburn, Florida State and defending national champion Ohio State.

His visit to Columbia was for the Mizzou-Ole Miss basketball game on Jan. 31. He was accompanied by Gary Pinkel and greeted warmly at Mizzou Arena by Tiger fans, many of whom were wearing t-shirts with his No. 79 on them.

The signing was a boost to Mizzou's position in ESPN's national recruiting class ranking, moving the Tigers up two positions to No. 18. Mizzou ranks eighth among SEC teams, with the Beckner Jr. commitment moving them past Ole Miss.