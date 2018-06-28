Missouri Slams Oklahoma State, Stays in Big 12 Lead

COLUMBIA -- Revenge was sweet Wednesday night for Missouri.

The Tigers avenged their Jan. 25 loss in Stillwater by crushing the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 83-65. Missouri (24-2, 11-2 Big 12) moves back into a tie with Kansas for the Big 12 lead. The Tigers currently own the tiebreaker over the Jayhawks via their Feb. 4 win at Mizzou Arena.

This may have been Missouri's best offensive game of the season. The Tigers shot 63 percent from the field over the first 35 minutes, knocked down seven of 18 three-pointers, recorded two assists for every turnover (14 to 7), and outrebounded the Cowboys 31-25.

The Tigers had great balance from their scorers, as five players finished in double figures. Marcus Denmon led the way with 17 points, and Ricardo Ratliffe recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Dixon and Phil Pressey each scored 15 points, and Kim English added 13 for Missouri. Keiton Page led all scorers with 23 for Oklahoma State (12-14, 5-8 Big 12).

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but Missouri responded with an 11-4 that resulted in a Cowboys timeout and a 16-10 lead for the Tigers. The spurt featured six points by Ricardo Ratliffe, the nation's leader in field goal percentage.

The Tigers then held Oklahoma State scoreless for the next five minutes, increasing their lead to 27-12. Missouri led at the half, 44-22. Then, the Tigers went into cruise control. The lead was 35 when walk-ons Jarrett Sutton and Andrew Jones entered the game with five minutes to play, as Mizzou coasted to a blowout. The Cowboys ended the game on a 20-3 run.

Missouri will continue its quest for the Big 12 title Saturday in College Station against future SEC rival Texas A&M.