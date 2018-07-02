Missouri slaying accomplice convicted of first-degree murder

PLATTE CITY (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Kansas City, Kansas, man of first-degree murder for being an accomplice in a 2014 shooting death in Missouri's Platte County near Kansas City.

Zakary Mergy also was convicted Tuesday of armed criminal action in the death of Francisco Vargas III.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that Vargas was selling drugs, largely marijuana, from his house, where his body was found. Prosecutors say a handgun found buried in the back yard of Mergy's mother was linked scientifically to the killing.

Prosecutors say Mergy told investigators that he had been given the gun by someone following the killing.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 30. First-degree murder carries a life sentence.