Missouri Snags Four-Star Quarterback, Drew Lock

COLUMBIA - Missouri acquired another major recruit, Drew Lock, after he verbally committed Wednesday, April 2.

Lock is ranked second in the state and fifth for pro-style quarterbacks in the nation according to Rivals.com. Currently a junior at Lee's Summit high school, the pro-style quarterback accumulated 3,062 total passing yards with 35 touchdowns and averaged 255 yards per game for the 2013-14 football season. Lock received offers ranging from Tennessee, Louisville, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan State.

Along with Lock, Missouri bagged another four-star recruit with a verbal commitment from Natereace Strong, Tuesday, April 8. Strong is ranked as the No. 21st running back in the nation from Rivals.com. This week, Missouri has recruited three four-star recruits for the 2015 season.