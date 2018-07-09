Missouri Snowstorm is Dangerous, Even For the Plows

KANSAS CITY - The snowstorm blasting the Kansas City area is so dangerous to traffic that even the state of Missouri's heavy-duty snow plows are having trouble staying on the roads. The Kansas City Star reports that at least eight Missouri Department of Transportation snow plows fell into highway ditches early Tuesday. Two of them fell on their sides.

The state had more than 200 plows working in the Kansas City area alone to deal with snowfall up to 8 inches in spots. MoDOT spokesman Steve Porter says at least two of the plows went off the road in their attempts to clear highway ramps.