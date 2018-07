Missouri Soccer Falls Short in Big 12 Semi-Finals

SAN ANTONIO - Missouri women's soccer lost against Texas A&M in the second semi-final of the Big 12 Championship.

In the first half, Texas A&M led 1-0 over the Tigers. Texas A&M only continued to score in the second half, winning 3-0.

Missouri got to semi-finals by beating the Baylor Bears 4-3.

Missouri won 1-0 against Texas A&M during the regular season.