Missouri Soccer Falls to Nationally Ranked Cowgirls

STILLWATER, OK - The Missouri soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowgirls Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers dropped to 8-4 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play with the loss, while the Cowgirls improved to 13-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Oklahoma State's Abbey Akin notched the game-winner in the 34th minute when she scored off a rebound.

Missouri kept pressure on the Cowgirl defense and had an excellent chance to tie the game off a chance from senior Kendra Collins. However, Collins' shot to the upper corner was punched away by Oklahoma State goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

The Cowgirls added an insurance goal in the 81st minute when Sarah Brown found the back of the net.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper McKenzie Sauerwein made a career high 10 saves in net for the Tigers.

Mizzou continues conference play on Friday, September 30 against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. before facing the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m.