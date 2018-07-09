Missouri soccer looks to clinch first SEC title

COLUMBIA - Since the University of Missouri moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2012, the school has only won one conference title. The Missouri volleyball team clinched the first and only SEC title in 2013 after defeating Mississippi State in three sets.

The Missouri soccer team is looking to add another SEC title to the trophy case.

"It's really exciting to be here as a senior and get this opportunity as a last chance thing to bring home a trophy," senior Reagan Russell said.

"Honestly, I'm just so proud that we put ourselves in this situation," senior Candace Johnson said. "If we were to win and clinch that title, it would just feel so good."

Missouri is locked in a tie for first place in the SEC standings with Florida, but a win over Texas A&M will assure the Tigers at least a piece of the pie. If Missouri defeats Texas A&M and Florida loses or ties its game against Georgia Thursday, Missouri will be the sole winner of the SEC title.

"You know from what we've seen, they mix it up," head coach Bryan Blitz said. "You know, they'll go where it's needed and I think that's why they're successful. They are able to adapt to different things and you know, some of their younger players have come on really darn strong at the end of the season."

The possibility of sharing a title does not ruin the taste of victory for the two seniors.

"I'm actually not that mad about it as long as I'm bringing home a ring and bringing home a trophy," Russell said. "It's a pretty exciting situation."

Johnson said, "If we had a choice, we'd like to have it by ourselves, but I mean a title is a title. A championships is a championship. We still get that title. We still get that jewelry."

Blitz said, "I think the kids have worked hard and been pragmatic and gotten better as the year has gone along and I think we're pretty lucky to be in this situation."

The Missouri soccer team plays for the title on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. against Texas A&M at Walton Stadium.