Missouri Soccer Nets Jayhawks in Comeback Win

COLUMBIA - The Kansas Jayhawks lead Missouri soccer 1-0 with six minutes to play.

Some coaches call that winning time.

That's exactly what Kendra Collins did along with her teamates: the Tigers scored 3 goals in just six minutes to pull a comeback victory over rival Kansas 3-2.

Collins, Mallory Stipetich and Kelsey Blincow each netted a goal to pull Missouri ahead late in the game.

The Tigers next play Iowa State at home on Oct. 28 for senior night.