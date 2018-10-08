Missouri Soccer player earns SEC freshmen of the week

COLUMBIA - Missouri forward Julissa Cisneros earned SEC player of the week honors.

Cisneros scored both the Tigers goals in their 2-1 victory over South Carolina at home last Thursday night.

She also sparked the offense for the Tigers again late in the game against LSU on Sunday day cutting the score to 2-1 LSU.

Cisneros' three goals this weekend are her first goals of the season.

The Tigers face the Auburn Tigers at Audrey J. Walton soccer Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.