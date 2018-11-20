Missouri Soccer Player Kaysie Clark Receives Award

COLUMBIA - Missouri soccer player Kaysie Clark was named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-South Region Second Team on Wednesday, the NSCAA announced today.

Clark scored a team leading six goals and three assists for 15 points. Those numbers are career highs for Clark.

The junior midfielder played in every game this year for the Tigers and started 19 of the 20 games played this year. In addition to playing every game, Clark played over 90 or more minutes in nine games and 80 or more minutes in 14 games.

Clark was also named to the All-SEC First Team this year.