Missouri soccer ties with Georgia in double overtime

The Missouri soccer team (4-4-1) tied Georgia 0-0 in double overtime.

This is the fifth game of the season the Tigers have played in overtime. They are 1-2-2 in those games.

Mizzou finished with eight shots on goal to Georgia's four. However, neither team could put the ball in the back of the net.

The Tigers next game will be in Columbia on Sunday, September 23 at 1 p.m. CT. against Vanderbilt (8-1).