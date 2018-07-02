Missouri Social Services Department Director to Resign

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The director of the Missouri Department of Social Services is resigning to take a job at Saint Louis University. Ronald Levy has been the Social Services Department

director since 2009. Before joining state government, he was president and chief executive officer of SSM Health Care in St. Louis.

Gov. Jay Nixon's office announced Levy's resignation Tuesday. It takes effect July 31. Starting in the fall, Levy will be executive in residence at the Saint Louis University School of Public Health. Nixon's office says Levy will remain available to help the governor with special health

care projects. Deputy Social Services director Brian Kinkade will serve as acting director during a national search for Levy's replacement.