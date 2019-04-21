Missouri social services director leaving for nonprofit job

2 days 15 hours 25 minutes ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri social services director is resigning to take a job with a faith-based nonprofit.

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced Director Steve Corsi will step down June 3.

In his resignation letter, Corsi wrote that he's leaving for a job in the nonprofit human services field and is excited to "get back to direct care."

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says Corsi did not specify the nonprofit, and an Associated Press request for comment to a Department of Social Services spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday.

The department oversees food stamps, Medicaid and other services for low-income Missourians. The agency also investigates child abuse.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens named Corsi to lead the agency in 2017. He previously headed the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

