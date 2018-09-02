Missouri Softball Advances to Third Straight WCWS

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers softball team defeated the Washington Huskies 6-3 to advance to the Women's College World Series for the third consecutive year. The Tigers swept the Huskies in the Columbia super regional on the strength of Chelsea Thomas' pitching and big home runs in each game.

Lisa Simmons gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead after hitting a three run homer in the first inning. The Tigers capitalized on numerous Husky mistakes early, scoring two runs stemming from an error and a passed ball before Simmons' home run.

Washington managed to get to Thomas in game two after managing only two hits in game one. Thomas pitched a complete game and struck out nine Husky batters while giving up two runs on 10 hits. Missouri will face the Florida Gators at 8:30 on Thursday in their first matchup at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The game wasn't without some theatrics and another record crowd. The announced crowd of 2,604 bested the previous mark of 2,595 from game one on Saturday night. Tiger Coach Ehren Earleywhine got ejected in the first inning after arguing a call with the home plate umpire. Earleywhine contended that a chopper Megan Christopher hit was fair after the umpire called it foul, Christopher would have reached on a single. Assistant coach Melissa Tucci assumed head coaching duties for the duration of the game.