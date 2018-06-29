Missouri Softball Announces 2014 Schedule

COLUMBIA - Missouri Softball has released its 2014 schedule and it is full of tough competition. The Tigers will face 14 teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season.



This team is no stranger to success itself. They finished with a 38-14 overall record last season and earned an impressive 15 SEC conference wins. The Tigers finished the season ranked No. 11 and made it to a sixth-straight NCAA Super Regional appearance.



Kicking off this season the team will be at the Jacksonville Tournament where they will face three of those 2013 NCAA tournament teams in Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame. The very next weekend, Feb. 20-23, they will head to the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, Calif. This will present another challenging lineup with games against Arizona, Baylor, Fordham, San Diego State and UCLA.



Next the Tigers will head to the Citrus Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. where they will play five games at Disney/ESPN's Wide World of Sports.



March 7-9 Mizzou will play a conference match-up against Texas A&M. Then the Tigers will head to Evansville on March 12.



The rest of March will feature home games for the Tigers as they begin a tough conference schedule.



After facing the rest of the SEC, Missouri softball will head to Columbia, S.C. from May 8-10 for the conference tournament.



A full schedule is available online at MUTigers.com.